KEANSBURG, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Borough of Keansburg has named Sackman Enterprises as the master redeveloper of the Keansburg Waterfront Redevelopment District on Carr Avenue, which has officially been named Baypoint. Construction is set to begin this fall.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Borough of Keansburg for allowing us to move forward with our vision for Baypoint as we preserve Keansburg's past and be part of its extremely bright future," said Carter Sackman, President of Sackman Enterprises, Inc.
The redevelopment/new construction project will deliver world class housing and retail options to both year-round residents and visitors alike with a focus on enhancing the connectivity between the waterfront and the heart of Keansburg's once thriving downtown. The plan includes 700 luxury residential units, more than 45,000 SF of restaurant, entertainment, and retail space, and over 1,000 parking spaces. To accomplish these goals, Sackman will focus on new development with improved streetscapes along Carr and Beachway Avenues connected to a system of secondary interlinked open spaces, pedestrian pathways, trails, and recreation areas. The design will provide easy access to the Bayshore's natural beauty while developing a sense of community centered around Keansburg's historic downtown.
"Much like the redevelopment plan we implemented in Asbury Park, New Jersey, we intend to keep the interests and needs of the surrounding community as our top priority and focus our attention on projects that promote the arts, pay homage to the cultural history of Keansburg and strengthen its future," said Sackman. "To do this, we will revitalize critical parcels located along Beachway and Carr Avenue to create a year-round destination point for Keansburg residents and visitors."
Sackman Enterprises Inc. is an international developer specializing in transformative real estate projects and began its operations in 1969 focusing on redevelopment in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The family-owned business has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Texas and has developed multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality properties across its vast international portfolio. To learn more, visit sackman.com.
