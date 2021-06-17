JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SageSure, a technology-driven managing general underwriter specializing in catastrophe-prone property markets, today announced the hiring of Catherine Reese as Chief Claims Officer. Reese will focus on building out SageSure's claims function, which will manage the end-to-end claims lifecycle for some of its carrier partners (including recently announced SURE), while collaborating with other carrier partners to implement innovative analytics, technology and claims handling practices.
"I'm ecstatic that Cat is joining our team. Hiring our first Chief Claims Officer is a major milestone for SageSure as we continue to grow as the leading MGU for catastrophe-prone markets," said Terry McLean, CEO of SageSure. "Cat's experience, leadership and vision will be instrumental in building a modern, differentiated claims operation alongside our market-leading pricing, underwriting and technology capabilities."
Reese most recently served as Chief Claims Officer for Tower Hill Insurance Group, and her prior experience includes multiple claims leadership roles at United Services Automobile Association (USAA).
"SageSure is a remarkable company with an incredible understanding of how new technology can enhance the claims process and the customer experience," said Reese. "I am excited at the opportunity to assemble a new team, build an innovative claims operation from the ground up, and contribute to SageSure's continuing growth and leadership in modernizing property insurance."
About SageSure
SageSure is an innovation-focused insurance and technology company specializing in catastrophe- challenged property markets. As the leading homeowners insurtech organization in the U.S. measured by premium and profitability, the company offers more than 40 competitively priced insurance products on behalf of its carrier partners, serving over 375,000 policyholders. SageSure partners with a growing network of insurance agents and brokers in 14 coastal states. Since its founding in 2005, SageSure has been modernizing property insurance through its market-leading online quoting and binding platform and its sophisticated modeling and scoring technology. For more information, visit SageSure.com.
