PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagicor, a prominent financial and insurance company in the Caribbean and the Americas, is expanding its digital customer engagement reach in the Caribbean with Life.ioEngage™.
Sagicor originally launched a Life.ioEngage pilot program in the summer of 2018 to provide a state-of-the art digital experience for its group customers and their employees. The successful pilot led to its subsequent commercial launch in the Spring of 2020. After positive customer feedback and improved metrics, Sagicor announced plans to expand its offering of Life.ioEngage to 11 countries and territories in the Caribbean later this year.
Sagicor chose Life.ioEngage to deepen customer relationships with a powerful tool that incorporates financial, physical and emotional wellness into its platform. The program produced impressive engagement results including an average session time of more than 12 minutes. Additionally, 73% of their users indicated they would be disappointed if Life.ioEngage was no longer available.
"It was clear that the Life.ioEngage program was working during a brief hiatus between the pilot and the commercial release. During that time, both our group clients and their employees inquired about when they would have access to the holistic wellness content and rewards component again," said Megan Irvine, Sagicor's AVP of Employee Benefits Marketing.
"We know Life.ioEngage works," noted Muriel Petri, President and CMO of Life.io. "We built the platform around behavioral science and positive psychology to create ongoing, meaningful interactions that deepen customer relationships and reveal important customer data that improve metrics. We see the results with Sagicor and are excited to help them expand their program and continue their success."
