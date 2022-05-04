Membership in organization that certifies green businesses will drive sustainability initiatives impacting product development, supply chain practices, and employee work methods.
EDISON, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA, the world leader in above-the-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, has joined the Green Business Bureau, a national membership organization that uses an online assessment to certify green businesses. By committing to going green, Saniflo continues to explore methods and practices that contribute to the goal of being environmentally and ethically responsible.
"Joining the Green Business Bureau signifies an initial step toward achieving our sustainable development goals," says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America. "To demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment, we're proud to be a member and look forward to being a recognized Green Leader in the plumbing manufacturing industry."
As a company, Saniflo's primary purpose is to design and manufacture innovative and effective home and professional plumbing solutions. The goal is to pursue social responsibility and a commitment to sustainability and community welfare as the company grows.
To that end, Saniflo has implemented the following green initiatives:
- Examine the entire supply chain, including overseas suppliers, to assess the sustainability reporting and track record of all suppliers.
- Provide employees with alternative work methods to reduce carbon emissions.
- Implement energy-efficient practices throughout their offices.
- Reduce waste by completing an assessment to help identify and quantify items in the business' waste stream.
View Saniflo's GBB Eco Profile here.
ABOUT SANIFLO
SFA SANIFLO U.S.A. – whose parent company originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential and commercial applications. Saniflo developed its innovative, "above-floor plumbing" technology more than a half-century ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 22 subsidiaries in 50 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. Saniflo markets through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations throughout the continent.
For more information, contact Saniflo at 1-800-571-8191. Or visit the Saniflo website at http://www.saniflo.com.
ABOUT GREEN BUSINESS BUREAU
GREEN BUSINESS BUREAU From the start, Green Business Bureau has sought to change the world for the better through software that helps businesses become more sustainable. As a trusted authority in green business, we provide online solutions to help purpose-driven businesses of all sizes learn, prioritize, manage and certify green initiatives. Our customers use our sustainability framework and solutions to engage employees, manage their sustainability programs and become greener.
The Green Business Bureau is the trusted authority in green business. Our EcoAssessment™ and EcoPlanner™ tools enable businesses to understand, prioritize, implement and certify green initiatives and sustainable business practices. As a trusted 3rd party, we provide businesses with an official seal to validate and promote their green commitment and accomplishments. https://greenbusinessbureau.com/
