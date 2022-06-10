Sports Business Institute (SBI), an organization of accomplished leaders working with students and aspiring professionals to pursue a fulfilling career in sports, announced today it will be holding its first-ever summer career camp at Fordham University's Westchester Campus in Harrison, New York.
LITTLE FALLS, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Business Institute (SBI), an organization of accomplished leaders working with students and aspiring professionals to pursue a fulfilling career in sports, announced today it will be holding its first-ever summer career camp at Fordham University's Westchester Campus in Harrison, New York. This immersive four-day event will cover a wide range of topical initiatives from sports media, athletic management, marketing and communications to identifying career paths and options, educational degrees, resources, and development.
Kicking off on Tuesday, June 21 and continuing through Friday, June 24, the certificate program is open to current high school students and recent high school graduates. Students interested in an off-the-field career in sports are invited to explore the $800B+ market and its enterprising and diverse opportunities. Participants will also have time to network with professionals and industry leaders, establishing lifelong relationships and early network-building that will be an indispensable asset to them throughout their respective journeys.
"The Sports Business Institute is pleased to be working with a world-class university as a partner on our first-ever summer event. We're excited to help students learn about the opportunities in the fast-growing, fast-changing world of sports business on a local and international basis," said Dave Torromeo, Executive Director of SBI.
An All-Star team of sports industry professionals will serve as instructors/speakers during the camp, gearing their storytelling and insights to young people who are in the classroom to hear, ask and absorb the content.
Featured contributors who are confirmed to appear include: Michael Schreck, the CEO/co-founder of Collegiate Sports Management Group; Eric Petersen, Director of Ticket Services, New York Mets; Sports producer and writer Terry Wagner Flynn; Nik Kuman, Co-founder and Managing Director of Underdog Sports; sports management executive Tom Laidlaw, a former New York Ranger defenseman who played seven seasons for the Blueshirts; Barry Wilner, author and journalist for the Associated Press who has covered every Super Bowl since 1987; Janine Galiotti, Director, Partnership Marketing, USTA; Bobby Ciafardini, Sports Director at WFUV Public Radio; and Richard Kent, author, sports law professor and agent.
The program also will include representation from Octagon, a creative marketing agency in global sports and entertainment that has designed campaigns for some of the largest brands in the world, including MasterCard, Delta and General Mills. The program will conclude with a tour and presentation at ANC headquarters in Purchase, NY, an industry leader in large-screen video and marketing at professional and college sports venues whose portfolio of work includes projects for the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The program will consist of a full schedule of daily themes and activities, such as:
● June 21: Sports Industry Trends and Career Development
● June 22: Sports Media and Communications
● June 23: Sports Marketing and Management
● June 24: Tour, presentation and networking event at ANC Headquarters in Purchase, NY.
Standard registration closes on June 15, 2022. To learn more about the camp and register, visit: https://www.fordham.edu/homepage/7866/sports_business_institute/
About Sports Business Institute (SBI)
Sports Business Institute (SBI), a Fastlane Co., is an organization of distinguished leaders with a long track record of success working with students and aspiring career professionals to pursue a career in sports. SBI has produced education and professional development programs in partnership with industry leaders including the New York Yankees, NFL, NBA, PGA, MLS, the National Baseball Museum Hall of Fame as well as the College Football Hall of Fame.
About Fordham University
"Our SBI program offers youths the opportunity to meet some of the sports industry's leading talent and learn about the vast and impressive array of career opportunities in this $400-billion-plus market," Dr. Anthony R. Davidson, dean, Fordham School of Professional and Continuing Studies. "We're delighted to give students an up-close look at the many aspects of the business of sports from those who know the industry firsthand."
Established in 1841, Fordham University is a private Jesuit research university in New York City. With a campus of over 90 acres, the university stands as a leading educational institution in the state. Its reputable programs and widespread community impact make Fordham the ideal host for the SBI career camp. For more information and assistance with the SBI event, contact the Fordham team by phone at 914-367-3302 or via email at pcsinfo@fordham.edu.
