BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation introduced three new Mobile Document Scanner models, the DS-940DW, DS-740D and DS-640, all designed to deliver scanning simplicity, convenience and mobility. These lightweight, easily portable scanners pack reliable performance, space-saving design and simple operation into a mobile and user-friendly design for on-the-go home or small workspace use. On-the-go professionals including accountants, consultants, service providers, salespeople and others need a document scanning solution they can take anywhere that allows them to quickly scan and retrieve documents from virtually anywhere.
Each of the new Brother scanners can scan both color and black and white pages at up to 16 ppm.1 The DS-940DW and DS-740D can scan both single and double-sided documents in a single pass. All scanners feature a sliding paper guide that helps ensure original documents are fed in straight, improving the scan result and helping prevent paper jams. All three scanners can be powered directly through a USB cable, eliminating the need to be tethered to a power outlet for true mobile convenience.
The bundled, robust software suite included with each scanner provides document management and OCR software that allow you to enhance scans with a variety of features including automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), bleed through, background removal, text enhancement and color drop.⁶ You can even scan to multiple destinations such as File, Image, Email and cloud services.6 The OCR software allows you to turn hard copy documents into editable Microsoft Word files.⁶
In addition to their quick scan speeds, these new scanners are ultra-compact, with the DS-940DW and DS-740D featuring the Brother Desk Saving Design (DSD), allowing the scanner to be positioned directly against a wall, eliminating the need to have additional space behind the scanner. This innovative feature greatly reduces the desk space needed to operate the scanner, saving up to 11 inches of desk space.3
These scanners make it easy to scan a variety of documents including invoices, receipts, recipes, photos and more, up to 72" long, along with business and plastic id cards. An optional carrier sheet protects fragile documents and photos for even more scanning convenience.
"We know that small business and home office users look for reliable technology that they can take on the go," said Eric Dahl, Senior Director of B2C Product Marketing, Brother International Corporation. "In addition, space is typically at a premium in homes and small offices. We designed these scanners to be ultra-compact to save on desk space and to easily fit into a backpack or briefcase."
The Brother DS-940DW scanner includes an embedded battery which enables it to be used even when there is no external power available. It offers micro SD card compatibility,4 making it even easier to take wherever it's needed. Users can wirelessly scan documents directly to any PC or mobile device⁵ and, using the micro SD card,⁴ the scanner functions as a Mass Storage Device.
Each of the new scanners includes support for Windows, Mac® and Linux® environments along with TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers.7 All models include free work-flow and receipts software6, Brother At Your Side support, with a 1-year Limited Warranty and free online, live chat or phone technical support for the life of the product.8
"Digitizing documents is now easier than ever with this lineup of scanners," said Dahl. "Whether you're at home, in an office or on the go, you can conveniently scan, securely store and easily retrieve your documents."
The latest additions to the Brother Mobile Document Scanner portfolio are the ideal solutions for home, small business and home office users, whether constantly on the move or trying to make the most of limited space. Adding one of these scanners to your office will make scanning, storing and accessing important documents easier than ever. For more information, please visit www.brother-usa.com/home/scanners/portable.
About Brother International Corporation
Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology and document management solutions, including award-winning color and black and white multifunctional printers, scanners, label printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The Brother P-touch line of label and ribbon printers feature laminated and specialty tapes along with printable ribbons. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently received PCMag's 2019 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. Brother International Corporation's At Your Side philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business, home office and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.
Disclaimers:
¹ Color and monochrome scan speed, letter size paper at 300dpi.
2 Internet Connection and account with desired service required.
3 Based on Letter (8.5" x 11") size paper.
4 Additional purchase required.
5 Requires connection to a wireless network.
6 When connected to a PC with applicable software. Drivers and bundled software available via download at solutions.brother.com. Internet connection required. Refer to User Guide for more information.
7 Drivers and bundled software available via download at solutions.brother.com. Internet connection required. Refer to User Guide for more information.
8 Free technical support only in USA.
All referenced trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective companies.
