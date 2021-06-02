KINNELON, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scenic Labs, recognized as an industry leader for its MediaLight Bias Lighting System and video optimization products, introduces the LX1. The new product delivers an unprecedented viewing environment in the home.
LX1 Bias Lighting starts at only $15 and is certified for color accuracy by the Imaging Science Foundation. The simulated D65 / 6500K ColorGrade chip provides a calibrated white reference that enhances any display's image and reduces eye strain, but also adheres to industry standards. This is not the case with inferior low-cost alternatives on the market, which can compromise image quality by altering perceived color.
"We know how frustrating it can be to find affordable, high-quality bias lighting. That's why we engineered LX1 Bias Lighting – an extremely accurate bias light at an affordable price point," said Jason Rosenfeld, Scenic Labs' president. "The best part is that you don't have to sacrifice quality for affordability. By making some modest changes in specification from our flagship MediaLight brand, we've been able to engineer a high-quality bias light that vastly outperforms the competition and costs less."
LX1 bias lighting is available in six convenient and easy-to-install sizes with three-sided coverage for displays up to 129 inches, and four-sided coverage for displays up to 95 inches. In addition, LX1 lighting can be cut to your TV's exact measurement if desired. Every LX1 component is covered by a comprehensive two-year warranty.
MSRP: $14.95—$39.95
Scenic Labs suggests using a dimmer with the LX1. Multiple dimmer options are available from the Scenic Labs dealer network; the LX1 is also compatible with a wide array of aftermarket dimmers and controllers.
Features:
- 6500K (ISF-certified for accuracy)
- Color rendering index (CRI) 95
- USB powered (USB 2.0 for 1-4m and USB 3.0 for 5-6 meters)
- Compatible with many dimmers (sold separately)
- Two-year warranty
For more info about Scenic Labs' new LX1 series, please visit http://www.biaslighting.com/LX1
Created in 2021, LX1 Bias Lighting is a division of Scenic Labs. The company offers some of the world's leading video-optimization products, including The MediaLight Bias Lighting System and the Spears & Munsil HD Benchmark and UHD Benchmark setup discs.
