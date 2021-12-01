SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2021. Dr. Lurie's dental practice is located in East Brunswick, New Jersey and there he utilizes advanced equipment that helps make care more convenient, effective, and comfortable.
Dr. Lurie emphasizes patient satisfaction and going the extra mile to treat every visitor like family. His comprehensive services include routine cleanings, teeth whitening, smile makeovers, dental crowns, and the coordination of dental implant placement. Before beginning any treatment, he will conduct a complete oral exam and walk patients through the different treatment options in order to ensure that care is tailored to the needs of both their health and budget.
Dr. Lurie attended Duke University, where he earned a double degree in Chemistry and Psychology. In 1992, he graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry, one of the best in the country. He has been a dentist for over 29 years and has completed countless post graduate courses in all fields of dentistry including dental implants, cosmetic reconstruction, periodontics, and computer aided restorations.
To learn more about Dr. Scott D. Lurie and World Class Smiles, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drscottdlurie/
---
About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Dentists