SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2021. Dr. Lurie's dental practice is located in East Brunswick, New Jersey and there he utilizes advanced equipment that helps make care more convenient, effective, and comfortable.

Dr. Lurie emphasizes patient satisfaction and going the extra mile to treat every visitor like family. His comprehensive services include routine cleanings, teeth whitening, smile makeovers, dental crowns, and the coordination of dental implant placement. Before beginning any treatment, he will conduct a complete oral exam and walk patients through the different treatment options in order to ensure that care is tailored to the needs of both their health and budget.

Dr. Lurie attended Duke University, where he earned a double degree in Chemistry and Psychology. In 1992, he graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry, one of the best in the country. He has been a dentist for over 29 years and has completed countless post graduate courses in all fields of dentistry including dental implants, cosmetic reconstruction, periodontics, and computer aided restorations.

To learn more about Dr. Scott D. Lurie and World Class Smiles, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drscottdlurie/

---

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Media Contact

Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE NJ Top Dentists

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.