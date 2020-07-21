RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce the introduction of its new Large Dental Equipment Report and its new Data Analytics Services. The New Large Dental Equipment Report will provide customers with a monthly, detailed analysis of the large dental equipment market, including a granular view of all basic equipment and high technology equipment categories. The new SDM Northcoast Large Equipment report will be available in conjunction with the release of our August 2020 dental consumable data.
Separately, SDM Northcoast is launching a new Data Analytics Service for its customers and data providers. This new service is customized to help individual companies analyze data and identify incremental growth opportunities. SDM Northcoast has a team of professionally trained dental industry analysts that will analyze growth trends and market share, for every region, state, sales territory, and zip code in the United States to help find opportunities to accelerate growth. The new SDM Data Analytics service is available immediately and will be provided free of charge to our data providers and customers with a full report subscription.
Ed Snyder, CEO of SDM Northcoast said: "The thirst for accurate, timely, and actionable dental industry data has never been greater. For nearly 25 years, SDM Northcoast has been the data bellwether in the industry. Today, SDM Northcoast has direct relationships with data providers representing more than 90% of all dental consumable transactions in the United States for categories under coverage, and we publish more than 110 million lines of dental industry data. We will use this same extensive data network to fuel our new Large Dental Equipment Report. In addition, SDM Northcoast has a team of the most respected dental industry analysts in the country, and our new Data Analytics Services will provide yet another valuable benefit for our customers."
About SDM Northcoast, LLC
SDM was established in 1994, and has served the dental industry in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects actual monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and publishes the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to help dental customers make informed business decisions and accelerate growth rates.
