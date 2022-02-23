HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area legal technology and cybersecurity expert discusses three types of law firm collaboration technology in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews cloud technologies that provide anytime anywhere access to legal documents.
The author then urges readers to step up their video conferencing quality with auto-focusing cameras, good lighting, and end-to-end security. He continues by discussing secure messaging and recommends Microsoft Teams as the multi-tool of law firm collaboration.
"The rise of remote work has complicated communication and inspired critical innovation," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Law firm collaboration technology provides a perfect case in point."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Secure and Flexible Law Firm Collaboration Technology."
Anytime/Anywhere Access with the Cloud
"Cloud business technology also facilitates real-time, secure collaboration on documents over distance. Team members can access documents from their desk, the courthouse or even from their mobile device at the coffee shop. And because all team members access the original document in the cloud, they always know they are working with the most current version."
Step Up the Video Conferencing Game
"Over the past two years, the world has gained a crash course in meeting over video, and the legal industry is no exception. From one-on-one meetings to depositions and courtroom proceedings, video conferencing has proved critical. And upgrading a few key components can make a significant difference in the quality and security of meetings over distance."
Secure Messaging
"For improved collaboration, attorneys need the ability to communicate seamlessly in a variety of ways for different situations. Video works well for meetings, but for asynchronous communication or quick messages, other tools make more sense."
Microsoft Teams: The Multi-Tool of Law Firm Collaboration
"While law firms have a multitude of useful tools available, many find that Microsoft Teams fills key collaboration needs with its flexible, secure framework. Each team automatically includes a shared document library, messaging capabilities, email, shared calendar, and video conferencing. A convenient dashboard gives easy access to both Microsoft and third-party apps."
Law Firm Collaboration Technology Experts
The legal IT consultants at eMazzanti have a long history of supporting law firms with all aspects of their practice technology. With deep expertise in cloud services, Microsoft 365, cybersecurity and compliance, they assist firms in implementing technology to target key collaboration goals.
