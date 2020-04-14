PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Security Services North America has announced that it has hired more than 10,000 security personnel in the past month and will continue to hire to address the significant needs of its clients.
"Security is an essential industry," explained President and CEO of Securitas North America Guarding Greg Anderson. "The current COVID-19 crisis has resulted in dynamic and increased security requirements for many businesses."
Anderson also pointed out that security officers can play a vital role in clients' emergency management plans. By guarding facilities such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, banks and grocery stores, they provide essential service and support public safety. "Securitas is committed to helping clients, both current and new, maintain the safety of their people and properties," Anderson said. "We have the resources and expertise to implement dynamic and intelligent security programs that ebb and flow on the basis of need."
While specific work force requirements vary by region, the company has full-time, part-time and temporary positions available throughout its North America operations. "We have thousands of opportunities," said Executive Vice President of Human Resources Rod Musser. "We encourage those whose jobs have been displaced or who have been furloughed as a result of the current crisis to consider applying for a temporary or career opportunity with us."
All Securitas positions require drug and background screening. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.
