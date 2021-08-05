SEEDS – Access Changes Everything (PRNewsfoto/SEEDS – Access Changes Everything)

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, a nonprofit that provides educational access to students from low-income households, proudly celebrated the graduation of 92 rising sixth-, seventh-, and ninth-graders part of its Scholars and Young Scholars programs. The commencement program, which took place Saturday, July 31 at Summit High School, was attended by family and friends of students, as well as SEEDS staff, faculty, trustees, alumni, and donors.

This year, 99 percent of graduating Scholars and Young Scholars were placed into selective schools with enough financial aid to allow them to matriculate. Students are enrolled in 62 schools across 14 states and will collectively receive more than $4.8 million in financial aid directly from the schools they will attend.

SEEDS President + CEO John F. Castano kicked off the ceremony with a welcome address, stating, "You could never have imagined this world you are living in; of taking your classes from home, applying to schools you had never visited… and then making plans to enroll there." He continued, "On this, your graduation day from SEEDS, let's put away that phrase "couldn't have imagined…" that phrase that makes us feel tired, like we have missed out, like our life is less, and let's take back our imagination today, your graduation day. Look at yourself – imagine everything you ever wanted actually happening. Challenges will always be here. But imagine, imagine all that is ahead. Imagine your best you. And I imagine, you will make it all come true."

Following the welcome address, Director of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and SEEDS alum Bobby Codjoe '02 spoke of his SEEDS experience and imparted words of wisdom upon the classes of 2021, "You all have made tremendous sacrifices to get to this point and those sacrifices will open doors for you that you may have never expected. As these doors open, I challenge you to define your own success. So wherever you go, find your joy, your enthusiasm your passion – put your best foot forward, and I have no doubt you'll succeed."

Before the presentation of diplomas, commencement speakers Jenene Hall (SP) and Iyanna Romans (YSP) shared their own experience as scholars. "When I learned about SEEDS, I knew I wanted to apply, but I didn't know if I wanted to commit to the SEEDS process to get into an independent school," said Hall. "With the support of my loving family, I survived the Summer Challenge Program and the selection process. There were times when I felt like giving up. I did not want to have to spend my time doing work while my friends were out having fun. But I remembered that I was working towards a goal that would help me achieve some of my biggest dreams not too far in the distance. Five more weeks of strenuous work, and now I am standing on this stage in front of you today as a graduate of SEEDS."

"As a student, I was never educationally challenged before – I was always ahead," said Romans. "I was like a walking answer sheet, knowing the answer to everything that came my way. That changed when it was time for YSP Step 2. During Step 2, I had to go through interviews, homework, essays, and more homework. Sometimes I would just have to cry it all out. Every tear was worth staying and worth working. I would like to thank SEEDS for helping me across the ocean line. If it were not for SEEDS I would still be swimming with the fish. I am now swimming with the sharks."

The Scholars and Young Scholars Programs are free 14-month initiatives for high-achieving, low-income students. SEEDS provides its scholars with rigorous academic classes over the course of two summers and the Saturdays in between. The Scholars Program serves students across the state during their eighth-grade year, providing additional coursework and application assistance for selective high schools. The Young Scholars Program works with students in the Greater Newark area in the fifth and sixth grades; in addition to academic classes, SEEDS helps students and their families with applications to selective day and junior boarding schools.

 

Class of 2021: Young Scholars Program





Nanakwasi Adutwum-Addae    

David Mensah             

Rereloluwa Somorin

Stephen Coker                       

Oluwabusayo Olaoye       

Malachi Stephens

Sekario Crossman                  

Mashari Perry                   

Nicholas Tucker

Isaiah Flanagan                      

Zoi Ramirez                    

Kassidy Wilson

Brittney Guaillasaca Quizhpi       

Taylor Ransome



Xavier Lake                              

Iyanna Romans



 

Class of 2021: Scholars Program





Lovena Agyei        

Allison Garcia            

Esther Ojo

Ava Antwi            

Muthoni Gichingiri             

Chisom Okeoma

Bianca Araujo         

Alexandra Godoy         

Bimbola Olaleye

Noelani Araya-Rojas   

Ashantae Gordon         

Ejemen Omonzane

Hector Audelo Gutierrez        

Jenene Hall           

Nicole Onuoha

Ijeoma Azuike                

Amirah Hassan        

Esmeralda Ortiz-Rodriguez

Shiann Barker              

Maryanne Hermo        

Toyin Oyediran

Mike Barrera            

Julissa Hernandez            

Aniyaha Perez

Bradley Barrera        

Taniyah Heyward           

Gianna Persaud

Julissa Beltran         

Jimmy Jones             

Maryliz Peters

Naiya Bharvad            

Tapleen Kaur            

Meleny Pion

Nathan Blaya-Diez       

Deshan Kawatra         

Micaela Quintero

Darius Brown             

Velizar Lazarov           

Deysi Rodriguez

Anel Cabrera              

Ethan Liendo          

Nicolas Rodríguez Lopez

Nathaniel Caminero        

Delilah Lopez          

Lourdes Ronquillo

Eva Castillo              

Ariana Lopez Orellana       

Enzo Sarango

Jasmin Clark         

Valerie Madriz Montero        

Rajwans Sindhar

Zariah Cooper         

Deanna Martinez          

Arshbir Singh

Naomi Craig             

Aleesha Mahmood         

Michael Soto

Jesaiah Curden         

Rasheed Mcgrath        

Grace Thompson

Samina Dargan          

Mario Meneses          

Sebastian Tobar

Charrise Darsaw        

Trashgim Mulosmani        

Maiyisha Ulysse

Lais De Souza           

Alexis Mumbo          

Alyssa Wooden

Natasha Elleston        

Jacob Nahui           

Achraf Zemzami

Tiffany Ezeanuna         

Johnson Ngota       

Zoe Zuloaga

Ashley Flores            

Aikamjot Nijjar



 

For high resolution photos of this year's event, please contact Jasmine Guerra at jguerra@seedsaccess.org.

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing gifted students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS prepares students for eventual placement into competitive independent schools and colleges. SEEDS programs encompass rigorous curriculums, critical leadership training, and cultural experiences that help students recognize and achieve their full potential. Upon completion of SEEDS programs, alumni are supported through their school careers and beyond, and encouraged to be ethical, engaged, and responsible citizens who engage in and contribute to their communities.

Media Inquiries:

Jasmine L. Guerra

E: jguerra@seedsaccess.org

P: 862.227.9150

