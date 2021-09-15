CLARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Select Safety Sales has recently added the Sword Performance hydration lines to their GSA Schedule. Their products, SWORD® and SHIELD®, are all-natural electrolyte drinks which together create a complete hydration solution. "We believe that SWORD® and SHIELD® are the perfect addition to our GSA Schedule given the benefits that it offers to men and women working in the harshest of environments such as firefighters, police and the military," states Matthew Kane, Director of Sales at Select Safety Sales, LLC.
Many firefighters, police and military use the GSA Schedules to purchase their products. SWORD® and SHIELD® are ideal for these men and women who are exposed to extreme heat, heat stress and harsh work environments. Firefighters are often fatigued while wearing their heavy turnout gear and their bodies are constantly put through the test in their daily work. "We are now able to offer firefighters a clean and healthy way to stay hydrated on the job and during training," states Kane.
On Friday, June 25th, Select Safety Sales was invited to the Firefighter Standdown in Washington DC with the manufacturer, Sword Performance. "It was a pleasure to be able to meet with this distinguished group so that the Founder and the President of Sword Performance could explain the many benefits of their products," added Kane. Sword Performance was also a proud supporter at the NGAUS 2021 conference in Las Vegas by offering their healthy hydration to National Guard members on the show floor, at the 5k Fun Run, and at the member's golf-outing. The response was very positive and the team from Sword Performance was happy to be able to support the hard-working men and women of the National Guard.
Sword Performance is a leader in healthy hydration, making their formulas from natural ingredients, real fruit combinations and 60% less sugar than traditional sports drinks. SWORD® and SHIELD® were developed by two doctors experienced in working with athletes who were frustrated by their current sports drink options, and they wanted something better and healthier. The Sword Performance team wanted to create something simple, naturally sourced, and easy to use. Their idea turned into "Drinkable PPE®" which can be used to keep people both safe and productive on the job.
Select Safety Sales has been selling to the Government since 2009 with their GSA Contract #GS07F-0395V. Their focus is to find innovative products which are Made In America to add to their GSA schedule to benefit their government buyers. Government Buyers are able to quickly and easily purchase from GSA Schedules using GSA Advantage without the need to go out for quotes on items that they need to procure. This step has already been done by the GSA (General Service Administration) which ensures that the products and services on the schedules are fairly priced and TAA Compliant. Linked In
Media Contact
Matthew Kane, Select Safety Sales, LLC, +1 (973) 650-1512, mkane@selectsafetysales.com
SOURCE Select Safety Sales, LLC