BRANCHVILLE, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, the lead insurance company of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Selective employees resoundingly responded to the survey with positive marks for the company, with 91% of respondents validating Selective as a great place to work. An overview of Selective's Great Place to Work Certification and employee feedback can be found here.
"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. It is a testament to the great workplace culture that employees and leaders have created, which continues in today's new virtual work environment," said Chuck Musilli, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Selective. "Our employees' continued commitment to living our company values and delivering our brand promise to one another, our independent agency partners and our customers during these trying times is what truly makes Selective a unique and great place to work. Becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ is a wonderful endorsement for our employer brand as we continue to attract, engage, and retain the best talent that the insurance industry has to offer."
In mid-March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selective smoothly transitioned nearly all its office-based employees to home-based. These actions have helped to protect employees while enabling a seamless way to provide insurance products and services to policyholders and agents. During this transitional time, Selective employees completed the Great Place to Work Survey, conducted from April 20 – May 4, which assessed perspectives on leadership, organizational culture and trust.
"We congratulate Selective Insurance on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."
Selective fosters a collaborative work environment that empowers its employees to think and embrace "unique" with the goal of creating something bigger together. With competitive benefits that fit a variety of needs, opportunities to earn financial rewards and the ability to shape a unique and rewarding career, Selective is breaking the mold within the insurance industry and it all starts with its distinctive employees. To learn more, please visit https://www.Selective.com/Careers or follow Selective on LinkedIn (@SelectiveInsurance), Facebook (@Selective), or Twitter (@Selective).
About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" in 2019 by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.