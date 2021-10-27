Selective Reports Solid Third Quarter 2021 Results, Including Net Income of $1.18 per Diluted Common Share, Annualized Return on Common Equity ("ROE") of 10.6%, Non-GAAP Operating Income(1) of $1.18 per Diluted Common Share, and a Non-GAAP Operating ROE(1) of 10.6%; Quarterly Dividend Increased 12%, to $0.28 per share