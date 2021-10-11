LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amazon joins Sellercloud's 2021 User Conference & Ecommerce Networking Event.
Sellercloud, a multi-channel e-commerce management platform with billions of dollars in 'Gross Merchandise Volume' (GMV) has announced Amazon is joining in as a key sponsor and exhibitor at the annual Sellercloud 2021 User Conference & Ecommerce Networking Event in New Jersey on October 20.
Sellercloud clients have the unique opportunity to meet in person with Amazon's knowledgeable representatives to learn more about Amazon's latest Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) features and updates.
Sellercloud clients are invited to this exclusive private event that facilitates networking amongst high growth omnichannel e-commerce businesses.
"It is an exciting time to bring together our 600+ customers to exchange business knowledge and learn from other experience. With an ever expanding product suite and over 120 integrations connecting Sellercloud to partner technologies, these networking events help our clients grow their online businesses, " says Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
In addition to the User Conference, Sellercloud is inviting aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs, e-commerce experts and omnichannel businesses to attend a dynamic Ecommerce Networking Event to be held at Bell Works, home of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel, N.J.
"Several new product updates will be unveiled at the User Conference including new features for Skublox and 4D Scale. We look forward to demonstrating these with our clients and welcoming new people to the Sellercloud community." added Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
Find more information on Sellercloud's 2021 User Conference and purchase tickets online to the Ecommerce Networking Event at https://sellercloud.com/events/sellercloud-e-commerce-networking-event-2021/.
About Sellercloud Inc.
Sellercloud provides robust tools that can meet all of your operational needs – inventory and warehouse management, publishing listings to marketplaces, order processing, shipping, and even reporting. We help e-commerce merchants optimize their operational workflow and focus on efficiency and growth. Founded in 2010, Sellercloud has 600+ clients, 2000+ Amazon and eBay accounts, employs 90 staff and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.
