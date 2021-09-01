LAKEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amazon Lists Sellercloud as Preferred Integration Partner for Multi-Channel Fulfillment
Sellercloud, a multi-channel e-commerce management platform with billions of dollars in 'Gross Merchandise Volume' (GMV) is now listed on Amazon's website as a preferred integrator for Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF). This partnership will improve fulfillment for multi-channel e-commerce sellers and encourage adoption of the Sellercloud platform.
Amazon's multi-channel fulfillment program lets e-commerce merchants fulfill orders from any channel using Amazon's warehouses and logistics infrastructure. Sellers send their inventory to the Amazon fulfillment centers, and when a customer makes a purchase, Amazon will pick, pack, and ship the package. Fulfillment is reliable and easy to track.
"Merchants generally want to be able to get their products on multiple channels while streamlining their order fulfillment. Sellercloud offers integrations for FBA sellers with features unique to their needs. This Amazon partnership means that merchants will get even more value out of Sellercloud as well as Amazon's FBA and MCF programs" says Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
Many customers choose Amazon as their go-to online marketplace because of fast and reliable shipping. Products are delivered quickly, with options for 1 day, 2 day, or 3-5 day shipping speeds. Low and predictable pricing will save e-commerce merchants money on their order fulfillment and potentially increase customer satisfaction, as customers expect quick and inexpensive shipping.
When shipping an order via FBA, Sellercloud allows sellers to send out shipments in a blank, non-Amazon branded box. This can be done specific to each shipment. The "Block Amazon Logistics" feature prevents Amazon from using the Amazon Logistics carrier for a shipment. This may be preferred when using Amazon's multi-channel fulfillment program. These tools allow third party sellers to have orders fulfilled by FBA while still being in compliance with requirements from the other marketplaces.
"It is great working together with Amazon helping to empower online sellers with some of the latest features," added Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
Harnessing the power of Sellercloud and Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment together will save e-commerce merchants time and money. With automated inventory management, it's easy to know exactly what's available and when it's time to order more.
"Amazon's MCF program improves customer experience while streamlining workflow for the merchant, too. It's a win-win, and we are honored to be able to partner with Amazon," says Greenberg.
Sellercloud and Amazon will be jointly hosting an upcoming webinar to outline the benefits and features of this offering. Those interested can register at https://sellercloud.com/l/amazon-multi-channel-fulfillment-mcf/.
About Sellercloud Inc.
Sellercloud provides robust tools that can meet all of your operational needs – inventory and warehouse management, publishing listings to marketplaces, order processing, shipping, and even reporting. We help e-commerce merchants optimize their operational workflow and focus on efficiency and growth. Founded in 2010, Sellercloud has 600+ clients, 2000+ Amazon and eBay accounts, employs 90 staff and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.
