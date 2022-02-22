RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, a global leader in healthcare cybersecurity, today announced its inclusion in the Healthcare IoT Security 2022 Performance report, with a KLAS score of 95.5 (limited data). The annual report was released on February 15, 2022. KLAS, a research and analysis organization, collects information annually from healthcare organizations about their opinions of vendor performance in various categories. The results are solely based on feedback from customers gathered via surveys and interviews.
"We are very honored to achieve a high score in the KLAS report because it reflects the relationships and partnerships that we strive to cultivate with each of our clients. We take cybersecurity very seriously, especially in the healthcare sector where lives could be impacted if the right policies, monitoring, and response procedures aren't put in place," says John Gomez, CEO of Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions. Sensato offers cybersecurity software, consulting, and managed services developed specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare sector.
The overall KLAS score is compiled from customer feedback in several pillars including, Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value. The responses from each pillar are scored, and the average becomes the overall score. You can visit the KLAS website to see the complete list of rankings and detailed scores by category.
"It makes us especially proud as a cybersecurity company to see the customer quotes that KLAS gathered in their research and provides in their reports," says John Gomez. Here are a couple of quote examples that describe the partnership philosophy that we strive for when working with our customers.
"We meet with the vendor frequently to go over issues, alerts, alarms, overhauls, and anything else that involves our processes. Our organization uses a lot of vendors, and none of them have customer service that is as good as Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions'. Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions is the quintessential Nov 2021 example of how to do customer service. We need that service for our security area. We can't wait in a queue to get an answer. We have to get people right on things. Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions is always available. If we need help with anything or have any questions or alerts, then we can get an immediate response from the vendor." – CIO, November 2021
"I was able to use an assessment to get more executive buy-in and funding to do all the things we needed to do. The solution offers an easy way to show where we were, where we are now, and how we have made improvements. Our ROI with this solution is more tangible than the ROIs with products I have used in the past. We did a short presentation for our auditing firm on what we were doing with the Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions program and easily showed them the progress we were making through the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and the firm told our board and finance committee that there wasn't a need for the firm to audit our cybersecurity program. That was pretty fantastic." – CIO, October 2021
Download the Sensato Executive Summary KLAS Report to see detailed scores and customer comments.
Visit the KLAS reports page to get the total KLAS IoT Security 2022 Report.
Visit Sensato at HIMSS22 in the Cybersecurity Command Center, booth #316 to learn how you can comply, detect, and respond to cyber threats.
About Sensato
Sensato provides leading-edge cybersecurity solutions to the healthcare and critical infrastructure sectors, where preventing a cybersecurity breach could mean the difference between life and death. Sensato cybersecurity solutions and services were forged and refined in the healthcare industry to protect lives. Sensato believes effective cybersecurity is based on a holistic strategy. Sensato's integrated platform provides a full-stack solution to comply with regulations and best practices, detect all attacks, and quickly respond to risks and threats. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, info@sensato.co, or learn more at http://www.sensato.co
About KLAS
KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard. By working with thousands of healthcare executives and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data, and statistical overviews about the healthcare industry. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Founded in 1996, KLAS has been providing transparency to the healthcare industry for over 20 years. http://www.klasresearch.com
Media Contact
Laura Pursley, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, +1 6169010675, laura.pursley@sensato.co
SOURCE Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions