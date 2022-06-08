Servion Global Solutions has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance Audit, an extremely prominent certification in Information Security.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider Servion Global Solutions has successfully completed the SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Compliance Audit, an extremely prominent certification in Information Security that assures an organization's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls.
SOC 2 compliance is a minimum requirement applicable to all technology-based service organizations that store customer data in the cloud, ensuring that an organization effectively controls and safeguards customer and client data privacy and security. It guarantees that businesses display adequate practices to safeguard data with proper security processes and is essential in regulatory oversight, vendor management programs, internal governance, and risk management.
The full SOC 2 audit process took place between July 1 and December 31, 2021, resulting in "No Exceptions Noted," meaning that there weren't any non-compliances and the entire organization met all the security controls requirements.
Laurent Philonenko, CEO of Servion, said: "The SOC2 certification validates Servion as a trusted and secure technology provider for its users and their data assets. It underscores our dedication to providing enterprise-level security and to protect vital customer data and reflects the commitment and dedication to security from all the stakeholders in the company."
About Servion Global Solutions
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for designing, building, running, and optimizing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 800 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://servion.com.
Media Contact
Selvakumar S, Servion Global Solutions, 91 8825446905, selvakumar.s@servion.com
SOURCE Servion Global Solutions