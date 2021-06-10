PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game.
Under this partnership, McorpCX will work closely with Servion to empower enterprises to consult, design, implement and support Cisco Webex Experience Management. McorpCX's expertise will complement Servion's contact center expertise and to deliver enhanced business performance improvement.
"Today, customer experience has evolved into a key differentiator and growth driver for successful businesses and CX technology platforms are an increasingly central element of the CX movement. Especially as the contact center and related care and support functions become increasingly important in organizations CX strategies. Combining McorpCX's 19 years of CX and XM leadership and capabilities with Servion's global execution capabilities will allow us to be instrumental in transforming customer experience initiatives for more of the leading brands in the world. Our partnership with Servion will enable clients to drive real operational execution of customer experience improvement with Cisco WxM", said Graham Clark, VP – Market Development.
Servion has been focused on helping enterprises design and implement the right customer experience management strategies with customer journey mapping, voice of the customer, and CX transformation solutions. This partnership with McorpCX further strengthens Servion's services and helps businesses build lifetime customers, increase customer value and customer experiences.
Shriram Rajamani, Senior Vice President - Operations at Servion, said, "Companies are looking to create maximum value for their customers (and per customer) by deploying new digital and integrated omnichannel solutions, thereby creating seamless experiences. We are excited to partner with McorpCX, as we empower businesses with insights across the entire user journey and channels, leverage predictive analytics to make informed decisions, and improve customer experience."
About McorpCX
McorpCX is a customer experience solutions company targeting customer-centric companies ranging from Fortune 100 brands to fast-moving mid-market leaders. McorpCX has been a recognized customer experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX) and Experience Management (XM) industry leader for 19 years.
For more information, visit https://www.mcorpcx.com/.
About Servion Global Solutions
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for designing, building, running and optimizing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 800 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://servion.com.
Media Contact
Selvakumar S, Servion, +91 8825446905, selvakumar.s@servion.com
SOURCE Servion