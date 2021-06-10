PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider has been recognized by Cisco as one of the 5 partners globally to migrate Cisco's on-premises contact centers platforms to Cisco's cloud-based Webex Contact Center.
Servion, a Cisco Advanced Technology Partner since 2006, employs over 250 Cisco-certified Contact Center Sales specialists, Pre-Sales Engineers, Implementation consultants, CX Managers and has implemented hundreds of Cisco on-prem and cloud contact center solutions. With one of the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS of 75) in the industry. This is both a recognition and strong endorsement of our continued customer-centric approach in helping existing customers and prospects adopt cloud and digital self-service solutions that make CX a significant differentiator in the market.
Servion is also a global Cloud and Managed Services Partner (CMSP) for Cisco's hosted, collaboration, and contact center technologies that help customers design, deploy, and launch Webex Contact Center and ensure fast user adoption and accelerates business outcomes. Servion's platform-driven 24 x 7 end-to-end proactive managed services are a unique value proposition. It allows enterprises to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences instead of worrying about daily operational challenges.
According to Laurent Philonenko, CEO of Servion, "This recognition from Cisco further acknowledges and strengthens our Customer Success vision and focus on cloud adoption, continuous improvement, and collaboration. We operate with the vision of leading the Customer Experience management space by enabling enterprises to convert their customer touchpoints into long-lasting journeys and optimize the infrastructure costs and agility of their customer interaction channels."
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for designing, building, running and optimizing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 800 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://servion.com.
