PRINCETON, N.J., Sep. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servion, a leading contact center and CX solutions provider, recently announced its Cisco Gold Provider Worldwide Certification renewal. This certification emphasizes Servion's ongoing commitment and competence in selling, installing, and supporting Cisco solutions across the globe.
The Cisco Gold Provider Worldwide certification makes Servion one of the few solution providers that can sell, install, integrate, and support any of Cisco's collaboration and contact center platforms globally. The company leverages its global resources and accommodates local regulations. Servion also makes its contact center expertise available through its 24x7 managed services.
"Servion is proud to have obtained the renewal of our Cisco Gold Provider Certification. This renewal further substantiates our competence and expertise in Cisco contact center and collaboration technologies," said Eric Wildermuth, SVP Sales at Servion. "Our broad expertise on Cisco solutions and technologies gives us the ability to advise, design, build, run and optimize the most advanced contact center and CX solutions for our customers."
Servion has been a Cisco Advanced Technology Partner since 2006. It has over 350 Cisco-certified engineers and has implemented more than 500 Cisco-based contact center solutions. The company enjoys one of the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry, over 75 for 2020.
Servion has made significant investments in training and certifying our team on new Cisco technologies to enable a comprehensive customer engagement throughout the solution or service lifecycle that covers onboarding, support, and upgrade. Apart from being a Cisco Gold Certified Provider, Servion has earned multiple specialization certifications, including Collaboration, Collaboration Architecture, Collaboration SaaS, Customer Experience, Unified Contact Center Enterprise, Unified Contact Center Express, and Webex Contact Center. The company has also achieved a Cisco Powered Service designation in Managed Unified Contact Center, Managed Business Communications, and Cisco SD-WAN.
About Servion Global Solutions
For more than 25 years, customer-centric brands have trusted Servion to design, build, run, and optimize Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 800 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://servion.com.
