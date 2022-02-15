SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seton Hall University will host its annual Graduate Open House as a live virtual event on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at noon. The event offers attendees the opportunity to prepare for their graduate school journey — by engaging, connecting and going further with a degree from Seton Hall.
Participants can learn more about the University's graduate and certificate programs in the high-demand fields of business, communication, international relations, education, counseling, healthcare administration, occupational therapy, law, nursing, data science, social work and more.
Breakout sessions hosted by the College of Arts & Sciences, Stillman School of Business, College of Communication and the Arts, College of Nursing, School of Theology, College of Education and Human Services, School of Health and Medical Sciences, School of Law and the School of Diplomacy and International Relations will allow attendees to hear about career opportunities in the fields they are most interested in and ask questions regarding admission requirements and curriculum.
Prospective students can also connect with program directors as well as current students and alumni, who will offer a first-hand perspective about their own experiences as graduate students and relay how their time at Seton Hall informed and aided their professional and personal growth.
During the Graduate Open House on February 26, participants can take virtual tours of Seton Hall's beautiful South Orange campus as well as the state-of-the-art Interprofessional Health Sciences campus in Nutley, NJ and School of Law in Newark, NJ.
Attendees can also join breakout sessions hosted by different support service units at Seton Hall. The Office of Financial Aid will provide insights on how to financially plan a graduate education. Representatives from The Career Center will discuss resources for professional networking, career development, resume building and interviewing. The Student Services team will be on hand to showcase the many opportunities graduate students have to become engaged on all campuses. The Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies will outline non-credit and certificate options for both graduate students and working professionals. The Office of International Programs will help participants learn more about study abroad and international student services.
"The Graduate Open House has provided an engaging and informative experience to prospective Seton Hall graduate students for many years, and this year's virtual program promises to be no exception," said Associate Provost for Academic and Graduate Affairs Christopher Cuccia, Ed.D. "In the current labor market, an increasing percentage of jobs are requiring advanced degrees. A graduate degree generally offers numerous benefits professionally — whether someone wants to switch fields, advance in their current role or differentiate themselves among the competition. Furthermore, if someone's interest is in personal enrichment, there is nothing better than being an active, life-long learner."
Seton Hall offers graduate, certificate and continuing education courses on a full-or part-time basis. Programs are designed for working professionals with night and weekend options and are available online, on-campus or in a hybrid format.
An application fee waiver will be issued to those who attend the Graduate Open House and then subsequently apply to a graduate program.
To learn more about the virtual event, visit http://www.shu.edu/Grad or contact the Office of Graduate Affairs at (973) 275-2892.
An online version of this release can be found here.
ABOUT SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership — developing students in mind, heart and spirit — since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 80 rigorous majors, Seton Hall's academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, US News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek. Seton Hall, which embraces students of all religions, prepares its graduates to be exemplary servant leaders and caring global citizens. Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles by train, bus or car to New York City, offering a wealth of employment, internship, cultural and entertainment opportunities. A new independent economic analysis of the University found that Seton Hall provides a significant impact on New Jersey's economy, totaling over $1.6 billion annually and creating and sustaining nearly 10,000 jobs. The university's nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark. The University's Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) campus in Clifton and Nutley, N.J. opened in the summer of 2018. The IHS campus houses Seton Hall's College of Nursing, its School of Health and Medical Sciences as well as Hackensack Meridian Health's Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. For more information, visit http://www.shu.edu.
Media Contact
Michael Ricciardelli, Seton Hall University, 908-447-3034, michael.ricciardelli@shu.edu
SOURCE Seton Hall University