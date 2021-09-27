SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High school students with a business idea or a business they have already launched are invited to participate in the seventh annual High School Pirates Pitch competition hosted by the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Stillman School of Business. Learning the basics of entrepreneurship and recognizing viable business opportunities while participating in this "Shark Tank" style competition, the next generation of entrepreneurs will compete for more than $50,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to attend Seton Hall University.
"We recognize how our business climate has been rocked by the unprecedented COVID-19 global health crisis, and that entrepreneurial education is even more important than ever before," said Susan Scherreik, founding director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. "Students participating receive crucial business lessons on how to be nimble and flexible. I am always impressed by their talent, passion, creativity and confidence. This generation demonstrates a can-do entrepreneurial spirit that we need now more than ever to solve the many challenges the world faces today."
High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a 3.0 GPA or better are eligible to submit their original business proposals that describe an innovative product or service in 350 words or less. Interested students should submit an individual application by Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Each year, this event receives around 200 submissions from future business leaders hailing from New Jersey as well as entrants from throughout the nation and the world. The competition finals takes place in November during National Entrepreneurship Month in the United States, celebrating entrepreneurs who serve their communities and bolster the American economy.
Ten finalists will be selected in early November and invited to present their business ideas to a panel of judges from Seton Hall University on Friday, November 19. Judges are successful alumni entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and business faculty. There will be a five-minute Q&A session for each finalist, and all will receive valuable feedback from the judges.
The top contestant will receive a $2,500 cash award and a $10,000 tuition scholarship. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 cash award and a $6,000 scholarship. The remaining finalists receive a $4,000 scholarship to the University.
High School Pirates Pitch helps develop and showcase entrepreneurial skills that align with the World Economic Forum's list of the top skills that professionals need to thrive in today's highly competitive and challenging business environment, including complex problem-solving, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. The competition also introduces students to the Stillman School of Business, its Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the nationally-ranked Center for Leadership Development within the Buccino Leadership Institute.
