FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Shelly Swanke as Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic plate processing equipment and materials, is announced by Larry Dingman, West Regional Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Swanke previously worked in sales for Anderson & Vreeland for 10 years (2003-2013) covering Northern California and Colorado. In her new position, Swanke will offer technical sales and support over a larger range of territories across the United States.
"Shelly has developed highly technical, cost savings initiatives by working closely with vendors, suppliers, and technology experts without ever compromising product quality. Her technical skill and outstanding customer service will greatly benefit our team and all current and future A&V customers," said Dingman.
Swanke has over 20 years of experience in the flexographic printing and packaging space. She has worked in a variety of roles to develop specifications for products, implement new technologies, and oversee the success of multiple departments and projects. In her career, Swanke has won multiple awards, including the Werner Sattler Award for the Advancement of Corrugated Print Technology in 1999, the Sun Chemical/Foundation of FTA Research Fellowship Award in 1999, and the Anderson & Vreeland's Chairman's Award in 2011.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our clients' business. We are a privately-held company with over 60 years of experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
Further information is available on the web at https://www.andersonvreeland.com.
