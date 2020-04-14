SUMMIT, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity ") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Houston-based Fidelity Financial Group ("FFG"), an independent insurance distribution company, and that it welcomes Terry Feuchtinger and Reid Juul as its newest Principals. FFG will begin its transition to the Simplicity Houston brand effective immediately.
"We are delighted to have Terry, Reid and their team as part of the growing Simplicity platform," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "FFG has been a leader in providing financial professionals with top-tier products and business support in the independent wholesaling space."
FFG is an independent wholesaler of life insurance and fixed indexed annuity products. The company has been in existence since 1988 and has grown to serve the product and business needs of over 1,000 advisors nationwide. FFG is located in Houston and will continue to operate with its existing team being lead by its two principals, Terry Feuchtinger and Reid Juul. The transaction was completed with an effective date of March 31, 2020.
"We are elated to join Simplicity," stated Terry Feuchtinger, Principal of Simplicity Houston. "This partnership allows us to expand our carrier relationships and provide our advisors with access to more products, new technologies, additional marketing and training resources, and enhanced back office support."
"Simplicity is giving us a heightened ability to strategically grow and manage our business and we are energized and excited about the value this will bring to our existing advisors and agencies," stated Reid Juul, Principal of Simplicity Houston.
The FFG transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity as the 15th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.
About Fidelity Financial Group
Headquartered in Houston, FFG has been servicing the professional insurance agent for more than 30 years. FFG's mission is to provide its producers and agencies with competitive insurance products and superior service in annuity and life insurance product sales. For more information about FFG, please visit www.fidelityfinancial.net.
About Simplicity Group Holdings
Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns thirteen insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.
