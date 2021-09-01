FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Forbes, the baby boomer and senior populations are an "enthusiastic and growing market for these features" which can make living independently easier, safer, and healthier overall. The advent of video technologies in intercom and communication have added more options for security and safety while helping residents keep tabs on aging adults and provide communication that can be used in the event of an emergency.
AVLinkPro, has worked closely with Crestron electronics since 2018 to help elevate their installers ability to provide more communication options for professionally installed video door stations, intercoms and telephone systems within the Crestron smart home ecosystem. More recently, AVLinkPro has added a full featured software platform bridge to the popular Crestron Home residential control system that enables panel to panel communication, paging, room monitoring as well as landline telephone integration for e911 and more. "The new added integration solution has made the installers job much easier to setup and administrate this communication solution and the end user will find it convenient to quickly call, page or trigger a door lock to open." Said Jon Miller, product manager for AVLinkPro.
One can see first-hand how AVLinkPro provides a unique intercom bridge to the latest Crestron Home platform. The AVLinkPro intercom bridge systems, are on display in Crestron's New York City and Florida showrooms and can be purchased by integrators directly from AlltecPro or through distribution partners in Europe, South America, and the South Pacific.
AVLinkPro systems are on display in installers showrooms throughout the world in order to show how intercom integration can enhance the residential space with communication options like room to room communication, room monitoring, intercom paging as well as the capability of telephone integration. AVLinkPro systems also provide complete integration for a wide variety of entry way video intercom systems as well as VOIP based telephones and SIP based audio devices.
