ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, we are experiencing an unprecedented shift in social interaction, but distance learning, remote work, and online collaboration are familiar territory for SMARTdesks.
Since 1996, SMARTdesks has integrated virtual workplace solutions for education institutions, corporations, healthcare, government, and military operations. SMARTdesks manufactures and supplies a full line of products and accessories – from ergonomic teleconferencing furniture to customizable power and data connections – all geared towards distance learning, education and online collaboration. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, SMARTdesks has helped prepare clients for new, blended work models of in-person and remote interaction with fully supportive workstations.
SMARTdesks remains 100% open to support clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Key employees are working from home and the supply chain is concentrated in small, American businesses that are considered "essential," serving healthcare and government agencies with products made in the USA. SMARTdesks is not experiencing extended backorders or delays on key components.
The current public health crisis will not last forever. Remote work and teleconference used to be futuristic, sporadically implemented theories of workplace culture. Now, this model is real-time, distance-agnostic, and critical to seamless communication and collaboration. Let SMARTdesks help you adapt to the cultural shift in how we work and study together, but apart.
Contact SMARTdesks today to learn how you can get ahead of the productivity curve while flattening the viral one.
About SMARTdesks
SMARTdesks is the industry leader for computer furniture, office desks, and conference tables made in the USA. Since 1996, SMARTdesks has unified bespoke design services with premium technology furniture for education, corporate, healthcare, and government clients. Today, every SMARTdesks workstation is configured with the modern user in mind. For organizations of one to one thousand, SMARTdesks integrates power and data, ergonomic design, and collaboration capabilities to align our clients' work environments with their unique organizational mission.
SMARTdesks is the sole patent holder of flipIT® products and all SMARTdesks furniture is manufactured under certified GREEN manufacturing methods. For more information, contact SMARTdesks online at https://www.smartdesks.com/contacts/ or at 1-800-770-7042.