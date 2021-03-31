ISELIN, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, a leading provider of cloud workforce management solutions, today announced the appointment of Anil Chillarige as Chief Technology Officer. As a member of the senior executive team, Anil will report to SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan.
Anil will drive the strategic and innovative use of technology across SmartLinx's business and development efforts, leveraging a background in delivering world-class end-user software applications used by millions worldwide. He recently served as the entrepreneur in residence for Triangulum Venture Labs and has held positions at several leading technology firms, including Amazon, Dell EMC, MobileIron and TriNet.
"I am thrilled to welcome Anil to SmartLinx and believe he is ideally suited to take SmartLinx to the next level," said SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan. "Anil brings an extensive track record of launching and advancing innovative and scalable solutions to market. With his contributions, we will continue to revolutionize our products and reinforce our standing as a leader in workforce management and digital transformation technology. Anil has already hit the ground running and will lead our upcoming research and development labs, which we will unveil in the coming months."
Anil is a dynamic and accomplished engineering leader with more than 25 years of progressive experience across startups and large companies in product development, project management, people management, team building, R&D and operations. Anil has a proven track record of delivering highly scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products with large data management and processing in Healthcare, Security, Compliance, eCommerce, CRM, HCM, Archiving and Legal Discovery markets.
"As we've seen during the past year, technology plays a crucial role in empowering the healthcare industry. I'm excited to work with the SmartLinx team as we pursue innovations that improve customer's operations, better engage their employees, and advance our partner initiatives," said Anil Chillarige. "I'm also looking forward to driving R&D with our Innovation Lab. These efforts will help us deliver solutions that address the most pressing needs senior care organizations face and forge a digital transformation path that enables their success."
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.
