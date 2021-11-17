ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions for senior care, announces the appointment of Michelle Northey as Chief Product Officer. At SmartLinx, Ms. Northey will lead product strategy and the product management, product marketing and user experience teams. She will drive the definition and creation of products and solutions that address the needs of the ever-complex long-term care, post-acute care, and senior living industries.
Previously, Ms. Northey has directed the creation of award-winning software solutions at a variety of organizations focused on human capital management. In her 25-year tenure in product strategy and management, she has created products that have contributed to the movement of human capital management in human resources, benefits, payroll, talent acquisition, talent management, healthcare reform, analytics and more.
"Michelle brings a wealth of human capital management knowledge and product expertise to SmartLinx. Her knowledge will help expand the breadth of our established competence in simplifying workforce management for senior care" said SmartLinx CEO, Marina Aslanyan "With her business acumen, technology savviness, strong focus on clients, and energetic leadership, we are confident Michelle is going help SmartLinx retain its market leadership position, empowering healthcare organizations and beyond with innovative workforce management solutions."
Through a combination of domain expertise and software solutions, Michelle approaches every challenge with a service-centric mindset and actively pursues innovative techniques to introduce fresh solutions to the healthcare staffing marketplace.
"I am inspired by the SmartLinx team and their purpose-driven approach to provide innovative and differentiated solutions which evolve human capital management capabilities to better serve healthcare organizations," said Northey. "Seeing the technology in action, and the profound impact it makes on how organizations operate, I am excited to join SmartLinx, and support their mission in transforming the way the healthcare industry supports employees and delivers care."
More About SmartLinx: Caring for Those Who Care
In 2000, we started out as business owners, frustrated by the lack of a purpose-built scheduling solution that the industry desperately needed. Work wasn't working for us, so we created our own solution, and SmartLinx was born. We're a 16-Stevie-award-winning SaaS company, supporting hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the nation through the healthcare providers we serve. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.
