ISELIN, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, a leading provider of cloud workforce management solutions, took home multiple awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
SmartLinx was recognized for its swift and pragmatic response to COVID-19, including the development of thermal-sensing touchless time clocks to enhance workforce operations by enabling contactless employee check-ins and authentications. The company also received another customer service excellence award.
Highlights for SmartLinx Award winning product development and customer service:
Gold Stevie® Award:
- Touchless and Thermal-Sensing Time Clocks and Apps. SmartLinx developed three next-gen time clocks to address new challenges amidst the pandemic. The Touchless Time Clock enables contactless punch in or out through a QR code generated on the SmartLinx Go app. Building on the contactless authentication capabilities, the Thermal-Sensing Touchless Time Clock supports temperature screening for employees as they punch in. Finally, SmartLinx Advanced Timeclock for Employees (SLATE) combines the latest innovations in touchless and thermal-sensing technologies with integrated time tracking and employee scheduling to help operators safeguard their facilities and enhance workforce operations.
Silver Stevie® Awards:
- Most Valuable Corporate Response to Pandemic. At the outset of COVID-19, SmartLinx recognized the need for a quick, decisive response to equip their clients with the means to protect vulnerable senior residents. SmartLinx was the first to market with a contactless timeclock, followed by two additional new devices to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. SmartLinx provided key functionality and reporting to support COVID-19 compliance requirements, developed a community board and FAQs for customers to share critical information about workforce regulations and also produced three educational webinars for further guidance: Staffing in a Crisis, Staffing for Success in the Pandemic and Navigating the New Norm with Best Staffing Practices.
- Human Capital Management Solution. On the product roadmap for nearly a decade, SLATE was introduced in January 2021. The SmartLinx Product team included their customers' most requested features in the first version of the clock. SLATE's 10-inch screen lets staff easily identify and fix issues on the spot. The Wi-Fi-enabled timeclock supports all smartphones and can be placed anywhere an operator wants to track attendance and detect fevers. SLATE's software-as-a-service (SaaS), Clock on Cloud infrastructure also automatically updates facilities with new enhancements.
- Achievement in Product Innovation. SmartLinx's three new next-gen time clocks – Touchless Time Clock, Thermal-Sensing Touchless Time Clock and SLATE – combine the latest innovations in touchless and thermal-sensing capabilities to safeguard facility operations.
Bronze Stevie® Award:
- Customer Service Department of the Year. In addition to being first to market with touchless time clocks, the SmartLinx Customer Success team supported customers by cross-training other functions to inform content for all educational COVID-19 customer content. The team also proved generous with their time, working flexible hours to provide custom solutions for customers and reaching out to supply customers with PPE and more.
"We're honored to serve healthcare providers who deliver care and compassion to long-term care and post-acute care residents every day. We take great pride in providing solutions and personalized service that helps make their operations seamless and safer," said SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan. "It's rewarding to be recognized for our continued work as we develop offerings and provide personalized assistance to each of our valued customers."
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year, including IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Mastercard. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.
