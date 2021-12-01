SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Huma Mirza, DDS of Smile! Dental Boutique in Warren, New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2021. Dr. Mirza's key mission as a dentist is to provide her patients with a new, positive outlook on dentistry.
Dr. Huma Mirza provides a full spectrum of general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services and has expertise with porcelain veneers, dental implants, crowns, and bridges.
Dr. Mirza graduated from United Medical and Dental School of Guys', Kings and St Thomas' in London. This is one of the most prestigious dental schools in the United Kingdom. She graduated at the top of her class, winning prizes in orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental public health, microbiology, immunology, pathology, conservative dentistry, and was entered to win the Gold Medal prize for best dental student in London, in which she achieved the runner up position.
Upon graduating she married and moved to America where she attended NYU College of Dentistry graduating in 2006 with the highest GPA in her class. She was on the Dean's list for all 3 years at NYU and won the Ethics prize and a certificate of achievement in recognition of outstanding achievements.
Dr. Mirza then took part in the honors program in Oral Surgery, and was inducted into the omega chapter of OKU, an elite dental society joined by invitation only. Upon graduating from dental school Dr. Huma has taken extensive continuing education classes to improve her skill range, enabling her to be able to provide an extensive range of treatments for her patients, and helping her keep abreast of new technologies available.
Whether you need a simple filling or a full cosmetic reconstruction, Dr. Mirza has the knowledge, expertise and equipment to meet your needs with the best treatment the industry has to offer.
To learn more about Dr. Huma Mirza and her practice, Smile! Dental Boutique please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drhumamirza/
----
About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Dentists