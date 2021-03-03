JERSEY CITY, N.J., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Diana Hagan was born in New York City and grew up in suburban New Jersey. She attended college at Florida State University receiving degrees in Biology and Chemistry. She then completed her DMD degree at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. From there, Dr. Hagan continued her education completed a general practice residency program at Staten Island University Hospital. Since then, Dr. Hagan has practiced all aspects of dentistry including pediatric dentistry, General Dentistry, Cosmetic dentistry, and Implants. Dr. Hagan holds OR privileges at St. Barnabas medical center where she does full mouth rehabilitation cases for her patients under general anesthesia. When she is not in the office, Dr. Hagan loves spending time with her two daughters Grace and Olivia, and husband Chris. She is also a certified yoga instructor and enjoys running, meditation and has finished 2 half Ironman competitions.
