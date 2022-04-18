Smith Publicity SVP Marissa Eigenbrood will Present "Building Your Author Brand" at the 2022 IBPA Publishing University on April 21, 2022, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. EST.
CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A veteran Smith Publicity executive, Senior Vice President Marissa Eigenbrood, is among scheduled presenters in the 2022 Publishing University presented virtually by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) In the "Building Your Author Brand for Maximum Book Marketing Success" session, Eigenbrood will discuss the significant long-term value of building author brands and platforms. Both are crucial to success and can support an author professionally in today's highly competitive book publishing environment.
Eigenbrood's session at the Publishing University is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. EST and will be presented virtually to allow participants to attend from any location with an internet connection. She will share her knowledge to help authors begin banding themselves and developing the essential platforms for their careers. Today's media, search engines, online booksellers, and book buyers expect an unprecedented amount of structured and carefully designed information. It must accompany and, in some cases, precede a book's publication.
Author Branding Session to Provide Specific, Actionable Information
In the hour-long online session, Eigenbrood will discuss how authors (and publishers) can set themselves and their brands apart, the key components of a branded platform, how to market a book, and how an author's brand affects book publicity, and much more. Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why a well-developed platform is crucial to long-term success and have the right tools for building and branding themselves. For anyone new to the topic, it will be highly informative.
In addition to the actionable knowledge shared and pointers covered, handouts distributed during the course will help participants understand the thought process and steps required to build a personal brand. One will be included as a hands-on activity during the session, and another is a helpful checklist that attendees can refer to in their future planning and work.
About Marissa Eigenbrood, Senior Vice President, Smith Publicity
A veteran in the publishing industry and an author/publisher branding thought leader, Eigenbrood has more than a decade of professional experience on the topic. She has personally publicized hundreds of books and their authors and today has risen to Senior Vice President of the award-winning book marketing firm, Smith Publicity inc.
Her firm grasp of what authors and publishers need to know about personal brands and author platforms is unrivaled. Eigenbrood's expertise was recently featured in the March/April 2022 issue of IBPA Independent in the article "PR Expectations and Results," in which she discussed the benefits of PR support for independent publishers. She also recently hosted a Smith Publicity webinar on the topic and now joins the lineup of impressive industry voices at this year's IBPA Publishing University with a presentation on the subject.
