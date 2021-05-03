CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next to "How to get an ISBN number?" one of the most commonly asked questions from first-time authors is "How can I build my author brand?". Developing an author brand is imperative for authors in order to stand out from their competition and build long-term engagement with their readers, and involves multiple steps and a fair amount of work – but the payoff is worth it. During her presentation, Eigenbrood will share why having an author brand is so important, walk nonfiction authors through the various stages of developing their brand and preparing for attention from both readers and the media, and highlight the key elements that make up a solid author brand platform. Attendees will have many actionable takeaways, from a roadmap to identifying their unique author brand, to how to apply that brand cohesively across their website, social media pages, and beyond.
"I am honored to be presenting at the 11th annual Nonfiction Writers Conference," says Eigenbrood. "It is my hope that helping authors identify, create, and implement their own unique author brand will empower them and ultimately set them up for maximum success leading up to and well-beyond the launch of their book."
Geared toward nonfiction authors of all stages and genres, Eigenbrood's helpful branding tips as part of the Nonficton Writers Conference will elevate all authors' presence and encourage them to reach their goals.
