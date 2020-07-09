NEWARK, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS® has unveiled the brand's biggest innovation to date, combining two beloved treats – SNICKERS bars and brownies – to create SNICKERS® Peanut Brownie. The new SNICKERS Peanut Brownie features two individual squares, coated in the classic SNICKERS chocolate, with a luscious layer of caramel and a chewy peanut-brownie filling.
SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will launch in January 2021, but first, SNICKERS is offering fans the exclusive chance to get their hands on the limited first batch this summer. Fans can visit SNICKERSBrownie.com and follow the countdown to claim a free box of the new SNICKERS Peanut Brownie bars. Once the countdown clock hits zero, 1,000 boxes will be available, while supplies last. Fans who are quick enough to claim a box will get a taste of the exclusive first batch when it ships this September.
"SNICKERS and brownies are two of America's favorite treats, and we know people love both for the deliciousness and comfort that they bring. So, what could be better than putting them together?" said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "We're excited to release our exclusive first batch of SNICKERS Peanut Brownie for our biggest fans to taste. It's sure to be a delicious treat that brings the ultimate satisfaction."
SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will be available nationwide beginning January 2021 in Single (1.2 ounces), Share (2.4 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (6.61 ounces) sizes. And for even more to look forward to, SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars will also be available beginning early next year.
For more information and the chance to try SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, visit SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or at SNICKERSBrownie.com.
Offer is subject to limitations. Full redemption details and terms of use are available at SNICKERSBrownie.com/terms.
