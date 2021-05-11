PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholarly publishing technology provider, HighWire, is pleased to announce that the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) has once again renewed its partnership with HighWire for another two years.
HighWire has provided SfN with hosting for its flagship journal JNeurosci since 2009, adding its sister journal, eNeuro, in 2014 to support open access business models. JNeurosci and eNeuro are hosted on HighWire's specialist journal hosting platform, JCore. HighWire also provides SfN with actionable business insight into the impact and reach of its content via its analytics platform, Vizor.
"We are glad to continue to support the Society for Neuroscience in its goal of advancing the understanding and the nervous system by supporting the sharing of great science," said Rahul Arora, CEO of HighWire and MPS, "We look forward to supporting SfN's evolving needs in the rapidly changing world of scholarly publishing."
Kelly Newton, Director of Scientific Publications, said "We have been HighWire customers for over a decade. The JCore platform delivers a clean and intuitive user experience that allows our members to easily find and navigate to the research they need."
About the Society for Neuroscience
Founded in 1969, the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) now has more than 36,000 members in more than 95 countries. Year-round programming includes the publishing of two highly regarded scientific journals, JNeurosci and eNeuro; professional development resources and career training through Neuronline¸ the Society's home for learning and discussion; science advocacy and public policy engagement including annual Capitol Hill Day; and a variety of engaging public outreach efforts, led by the expanding and interactive collection of public-facing resources on BrainFacts.org.
About HighWire
HighWire provides industry-leading digital publishing tools and platforms across all aspects of the publishing lifecycle.
Founded in 1995 by Stanford University, HighWire's mission is innovation in the service of the scholarly community. Supporting publishers and researchers via millions of articles, issues, and publications since our founding, HighWire has thrived largely as a result of its highly proven, modular, and scalable technology, coupled with strong relationships with industry partners.
HighWire is powered by MPS Limited, a leading global provider of content platforms and learning solutions.
