DAYTON, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, and Crestron, a global leader in smart home automation technology, are excited to announce a partnership to control outdoor and indoor motorized solutions. This Crestron Home™ driver for Somfy's new TaHoma® Gateway interface will allow the seamless control of smart shading solutions.
"This highly requested collaboration will make it simple for integrators to incorporate Somfy motorized components into the Crestron Home environment," said Brittany Mier y Terán, Partnership and Custom Integration Channel Manager. "By working together, we've made it easier for Crestron Home integrators to automate rolling shutters, pergolas, awnings, exterior screens, projection screens, and solar shading that use Somfy motors."
Recent events have driven interest in beautiful and functional outdoor spaces. Homeowners want their backyards to function better for their needs while maintaining a "staycation" feeling. Motorized outdoor products can create spaces that react to time, weather, and environment to improve outdoor living and enhance satisfaction.
Crestron Home can now seamlessly control Somfy motors in pergolas with motorized louvers or motorized screens. Combine with other smart home solutions like lighting, music and more to create a vacation atmosphere for homeowners without leaving the backyard.
"More than ever, the connected home extends past the interior. Integrators frequently work with both Somfy and Crestron Home on the same projects, which is why we knew it was important to partner to deliver a frictionless user experience." said Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology Partner Programs.
This new driver allows for a seamless integration into the rapidly expanding Crestron Home platform. Crestron Home allows homeowners to easily access and control every aspect of their smart home from one simple and intuitive platform.
Utilizing open and forward-looking technology means Somfy's new TaHoma interface will maintain compatibility with the Crestron Home automation system now and in the future. TaHoma provides a single platform for Radio Technology Somfy® (RTS) and Somfy's upcoming Zigbee motors with a wide range of interior and exterior applications.
While creating the ideal outdoor oasis, integrators can also offer traditional smart window treatment options for motorized shades, blinds, and draperies.
Crestron also offers drivers and modules for various Somfy products including myLink™, Somfy Digital Network Power over Ethernet (PoE) and a driver is upcoming for the Somfy Connect Universal Automation Interface Plus (UAI+).
"Our goal is to improve not only the outdoor living experience, but the integrator's experience as well," said Mier y Terán.
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
About Crestron
Crestron builds the technology that makes smart homes intelligent. After decades of leading the smart home category, no other company is better positioned to deliver the success dealers want and the experience clients demand. With Crestron Residential, homeowners get all the products, experience, security, and performance that Crestron technology promises to every aspect of every home. Crestron pioneered home automation and never stopped reinventing the smart home. Crestron products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its world headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron at http://www.crestron.com
