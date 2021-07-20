DAYTON, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, announces its new solution, TaHoma®, built to enhance smart home shading. TaHoma provides a single platform for RTS by using technology that is open and forward-looking, while enabling homeowners to control the amount of natural or artificial light entering the home from any smartphone or tablet.
Radio Technology Somfy® (RTS) is Somfy's exclusive control platform which enables users to adjust motorized interior window coverings and motorized exterior products such as awnings, rolling shutters, pergolas, and screens from virtually anywhere. The solution integrates seamlessly with other smart home technologies such as Control 4, Crestron, CrestronHome, Brilliant, Savant, Elan, URC and RTI.
"TaHoma is a strategic expansion of our product line to provide customized experiences to our valuable customers," said Yilmaz Ozturan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Somfy North America. "As a result of market demand, our team has created a solution that responds directly to our end customers' needs for more comfortable and personalized living."
The smart home technology market is estimated to reach $53 billion by 2022. TaHoma addresses this growing market by offering customers a solution that is compatible with smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Philips Hue, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings.
Alexandre Keichinger, Product Marketing Director for Connected Solutions at Somfy added, "We are excited to bring this evolution in smart shading technology to our customers. By providing intuitive control of both natural and artificial lighting, and the ability to interoperate your smart home via leading consumer platforms, TaHoma allows us to offer tailored experiences to our customers."
For more information, please visit http://www.somfysystems.com/en-us/products/smart-home-controls/controls/tahoma.
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
