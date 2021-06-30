DAYTON, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, today announces the launch of Somfy Power over Ethernet (PoE) Touch Panel Room Controller, a new-wave touch screen user interface that provides local room control of motorized shades, draperies and more. Ideal for high-end residential to commercial buildings such as hotel suites and conference rooms, the solution provides two-way control of motorized shades connected to PoE Gateways to maximize the end-user experience.
As a touch screen interface with 5.7" display, the Somfy PoE Touch Panel Room Controller will provide users with a robust and reliable interface to control and receive position status for low-voltage Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) Motors. It also allows control of up to twenty PoE Gateways, individually or as groups, to precisely control single or multiple window coverings. The Somfy PoE Touch Panel Room Controller is a wall-mounted display and is available in either white or black color options to adapt to any interior design needs.
Speaking on the launch, David Parrett, Director of Product Marketing of Somfy North America said, "As the leading manufacturer of motorized shades and blinds, our team is constantly innovating to stay adept with new developments and trends in the home and building automation industry. Power over Ethernet (PoE) is the latest technology standard that allows control over multiple devices throughout the residential or commercial buildings. Utilizing this technology in our newest product, the PoE Touch Panel, we have been able to provide direct integration with shades and draperies offering the ultimate end-user experience and comfort."
Youssef Ibrahim, Product Manager Building Controls at Somfy added, "Building needs are constantly evolving to provide a customized user experience. With the PoE Touch Panel, we are providing our users with direct control over a single or group of motorized shades to suit their comfort, lighting, and privacy needs." He added, "The panel offers two-way communication, allowing the customer to see where the shades are positioned in real-time."
For more information on Somfy's PoE Touch Panel Room Controller, please visit: http://www.somfysystems.com/poe
Media Contact
Morgan Glennon, Somfy Systems, Inc., 60939513002655, morgan.glennon@somfy.com
SOURCE Somfy Systems, Inc.