DAYTON, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, unveils its all new learning platform, Somfy U. The training platform will offer on-demand training programs as well as live training events for the professional installation of motorized interior window coverings, awnings, exterior solar screens and rolling shutters. The platform will also house exclusive training for Somfy's new smart home shading solution, TaHoma Gateway.
Aimed at providing flexibility and convenience, Somfy U will give professionals the ability to pause and resume on-demand training as needed. The platform will also offer a searchable training catalog and access to support from course authors, even on mobile devices. Users can track training progress and will have the opportunity to earn rewards for learning about Somfy technology and products from motorization experts.
Speaking on the launch, Yilmaz Ozturan, President-CEO, Somfy Systems said, "One of the challenges we faced during the pandemic was the inability to provide in-person training to our valuable customers. This sparked the idea of having an on-demand learning platform that can be used to provide training at their convenience." He added, "With Somfy U, we are offering an easy and interactive platform to professionals who want to learn about our products and solutions at their own pace. It will serve as a long-term advantage for our customers as they can adjust their schedule to get the training they need any time, anywhere."
For more than 25 years, Somfy has developed training programs intended for the professional installation of its products and solutions. To learn more about Somfy U, please visit: https://www.somfypro.com/services-support/live-training
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protection. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
