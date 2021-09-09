DAYTON, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, today announces the launch of its Clever™ DIY Tilt Blind Motorization Kit for simple, automated natural light management. Somfy's first interior do-it-yourself motorization solution is aimed at offering the end-user convenient control over indoor light, glare, heat, and privacy via a simple upgrade to their existing blinds.
With just a few everyday tools, consumers can now more easily and conveniently manage natural light in their homes. The easy-to-install motorization kit offers a quick upgrade to a consumer's existing horizontal blinds using a simple three-step process - remove, replace, and remote.
Smart home compatible, Clever can also be paired with the Somfy myLinkTM interface as well as the TaHoma® Gateway, both user-friendly devices that include free apps and provide automated control over existing blinds through remote, smartphone, or voice control. These work with a wide variety of smart home systems including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and more. In addition to this, Clever offers wire-free power and a rechargeable option to consumers along with precision control to incrementally tilt blind slats based on their preferences.
Deirdre Brower, End User Channel Director, said, "At Somfy, our aim is to make our valuable customers' journey into the smart home world simple and accessible." She added, "By bringing Clever directly to consumers, we are offering them the power to turn their everyday blinds into a motorized solution, using an easy-to-follow installation guide. Automated natural light management is now within their reach with Clever."
For over 50 years, Somfy has been a leader in smart motorized window coverings for homes across the globe. The Clever™ DIY Tilt Blind Motorization Kit offers everything consumers need to conveniently motorize their existing blinds, as well as a five year warranty. For more information, please visit: somfysystems.com/clever
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens, and pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
