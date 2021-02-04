DAYTON, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, is honored to accept a Resi Picks Award from Residential Systems for its Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee motor. These awards honoring the best and most influential consumer technologies were presented during CES 2021.
"Though CES was virtual this year, it remains the epicenter of the consumer technology world," said Anthony Savona, editor, Residential Systems. "The Picks Awards were designed to help exceptional products stand out among the many announcements being made during the show, and this year's winners deserve to be noticed and celebrated. Congratulations to all the winning companies."
The Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee motor, featuring bi-directional Zigbee 3.0 technology, is the perfect solution for the automation of interior window coverings. With battery-embedded rechargeable technology, motorized shades featuring this motor are easy to install, commission, and operate.
The Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee motor is compatible with Zigbee 3.0 certified products to create a more connected home environment. Bi-directional feedback means it's possible to achieve real-time knowledge of shade status and battery level from anywhere.
"Somfy is proud to take home the Residential Systems Pick Award for Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee motor. Our newest motor offering is an innovative addition to our wirefree and battery-powered product line," said David Parrett, Somfy North America Product Director for Motors and Controls. "Compatibility with the Zigbee 3.0 open protocol makes Somfy-powered motorized products more easily integrated into connected environments of all kinds."
This latest motor technology incorporates the Set & Go Connect™ app, a free, intuitive mobile app that allows the professional or end user to easily program motorized window coverings for individual, group, and scheduled events for added convenience. Easy step-by-step programming instructions through the app make it simple to create a truly customized smart shading experience. Peripheral hand-held remotes can also be included in the motorized shade network for increased control flexibility.
Somfy's upcoming TaHoma hub will make it simple for users to enjoy the experience of connected solutions with voice and app control for their motorized shades. The TaHoma hub will work with both legacy Radio Technology Somfy® products, as well as new Zigbee compatible motors like the Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee.
"Somfy is always looking for ways to create better smart shading experiences for our customers, dealers, and users," Parret said. "We're proud the Sonesse® 30 WireFree™ Zigbee motor is being recognized for expanding the role of motorized shading in the modern smart home."
To learn more about the 2021 winners of the Residential Systems Picks awards, see the full list here.
To learn more about Somfy's smart shading solutions, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
Media Contact
Morgan Glennon, Somfy Systems, Inc., 60939513002655, morgan.glennon@somfy.com
SOURCE Somfy Systems, Inc.