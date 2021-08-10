DAYTON, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, is excited to introduce the Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor. The newest addition to Somfy's Designed for Silence wirefree motor range features a compact size and smaller diameter motor head. This makes the Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External battery motor a great fit for the motorization of smaller windows.
"The improved sound performance and wireless design makes this motor perfect for today's decorative shading solutions," said Brent Holup, Somfy North America Product Manager.
With Designed for Silence quiet operation, the Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor is perfect for a wide variety of applications. It features smooth motion with adjustable speed control and is compatible with Somfy's Situo® Variation remote for precise control of sheer and layered shades. Built-in Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) immunity is also ideal for use in layered shades.
The Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor features a recessed programming button on the motor head for easier installation and programming. It also features an LED low battery indicator to let users know when it's time to recharge the shade. Charging the external Li-ion battery can be accomplished by virtue of a plug-in wall charger or convenient solar option. The Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor can also be powered without a battery, thus using a friendly plug-and-play 12V DC power supply.
Users can also enjoy app control and voice control of motorized shading through Somfy's myLink™ hub and TaHoma ® gateway. Somfy's smart shading works with a wide variety of smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Brilliant, IFTTT, SmartThings, Philips Hue, Crestron, Control4, Savant, and more. Users can create scenes and schedules for smart home products, including motorized shades, that can be controlled through an app, voice control, or with automated schedules. Users can create a Good Morning schedule, for instance, that raises all their bedroom shades in the morning, turns on the lights, and starts the morning news. No matter how large or small the window, Somfy has a smart motorization solution.
Third-party home automation integration also makes it simple to create a fully realized smart home with motorized shading. Smart shading is an integral component of the modern smart home, providing energy savings, comfort, and privacy.
"The Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor expands Somfy's wirefree motor range and increases smart shading opportunities for smaller windows with rechargeable power," Holup said.
You can learn more about the Sonesse 28 WireFree RTS External Battery motor here on somfypro.com.
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
