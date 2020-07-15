PARAMUS, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' latest camera, the HDC-P31, is a point of view (POV) system camera with remote functionality and 1080/60p HDR capability that complements the company's versatile lineup of box and portable system camera options. As the demand to streamline media production workflows increases, the model's remote menu setting and status monitoring minimize the time and personnel needed on-site during a production, since POV cameras are often mounted in inaccessible or hard to reach locations or used on a crane, rail or robotics system. The flexible and lightweight HDC-P31 is ideal for studio, faith and rental applications, and sports production.
The new HD model incorporates a global shutter three 2/3-inch CMOS sensor system for enhanced optical performance that provides high sensitivity and low noise. In addition, the camera is designed to be used as an integral part of Sony's popular HDC series ecosystem, creating the same stunning images and look and using the same workflow, but in a smaller POV form factor. The camera creates a comprehensive system while working alongside Sony's XVS series of switchers for a powerful ELC Live Production Control Automation system.
"The heart of the camera is its image sensor, and as a leader in sensor technology, Sony continues to combine our legacy and expertise in imaging with feedback from our user base to develop the necessary tools to enhance our lineup and serve the production community," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "From resolution and form factor to price and future capabilities, Sony prides itself on providing choices that empower our users. With the launch of the HDC-P31, Sony is delivering an option that responds to the industry's request for remote functionality, paired with a smaller footprint for more mounting freedom, both of which contribute to a streamlined media production workflow."
Enhanced Remote Features Enable Efficiency
POV cameras are frequently located in difficult to access or isolated positions, so remote functionality helps promote production efficiency by saving time and money and reducing the need for staff on-site. Remote access using a Web UI is planned for winter 2020 via a software update that will allow for menu setting, status monitoring, log files and firmware updates to be done offsite. The web-based application is easy to setup and does not require dedicated software. In addition, when using compatible lenses, operators can adjust the back focus of the camera remotely. For enhanced flexibility, tally can be supported through an IP network cable.
Superb Image Quality with High Sensitivity and Low Noise
The HDC-P31 provides superb HD imagery with exceptionally high sensitivity of F12 (at 1080/60i, 1080/60p), F13 (at 1080/50i, 1080/50p). It boasts impressively low noise (62dB), making it possible to capture content even in challenging lighting conditions.
Ready for HDR Workflows
The HDC-P31 meets the increasing demand for HDR production by supporting HDR with a choice of S-Log3 / HLG. Additionally, the camera accommodates Sony's SR Live workflow, offering simultaneous production in HDR and SDR, which can be done by one production team to reduce cost and complexity. The HDC-P31 also supports SR Live metadata, which is embedded in the SDI signal feed and ensures consistent quality of both HDR and SDR signals throughout the live production pipeline.
The HDC-P31 is planned to be available in November of 2020. For more information about this new POV model, please visit pro.sony
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.