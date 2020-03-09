MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that InRealtyOU is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Ukraine Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's first affiliated office in the country of Ukraine.
Ukraine Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Zans Launags and will serve the luxury residential real estate market in Kyiv, Odessa and Lviv. The company's office will be headquartered in Kyiv.
"Ukraine offers diverse cultural influences, popular summer destinations and a rich heritage," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "The luxury market in the Ukraine is experiencing gradual growth and retains its share of high-net-worth individuals. Zans and his team have more than a decade of real estate experience and we are pleased to welcome Ukraine Sotheby's International Realty to the network."
"We are committed to offering the highest level of personal service and professional representation to each and every listing," said Launags. "Our company consists of real estate professionals and creative young minds that possess a combined experience of more than 10 years. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to build on our mission to offer the best international experience and global influence to our clients."
The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2019, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $114 billion USD. Ukraine Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.
About Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 70 countries and territories worldwide, including 44 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
CONTACT
Melissa Couch
PR Manager
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC
973-407-6142
melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com