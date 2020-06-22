MADISON, N.J., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the brand has more sales associates represented in the 2020 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Individuals by Sales Volume list, accounting for 20% of the category, more than any other real estate company. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2019 annual sales volume and transaction sides.
Sotheby's International Realty claimed 52 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category, a record for the Sotheby's International Realty® brand.
"For another consecutive year, Sotheby's International Realty continues to lead the industry in the individual sales volume category," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "The REAL Trends rankings are a validation of the hard work and achievements of our affiliated professionals and it gives me great pride to see a significant number of our sales associates and teams be recognized for their achievements. Their performance made significant contributions to our brand's record $114 billion in global sales volume last year and we are proud to count them as ambassadors of the Sotheby's International Realty brand worldwide."
2020 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):
Top Agents by Sales Volume
- Chris Adlam, Vista Sotheby's International Realty
- Betsy Akers, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
- Ralph Arias, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Scott Aurich, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Neill Bassi, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Mary Bee, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Louise Beit, Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage
- Debi Benoit, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
- Mara Flash Blum, Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
- Serena Boardman, Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage
- Liz Bone, South Shore Sotheby's International Realty
- Barbara Boyle, Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage
- Josh Burns, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Michael Carucci, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
- Dennis Carvajal, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Mary Lou Castellanos, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Binkan Cinaroglu, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
- Cristina Condon, Sotheby's International Realty – Palm Beach Brokerage
- Harvey Daniels, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael Dreyfus, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Robert Dullnig, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
- Greg Fulford, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Harald Grant, Sotheby's International Realty – Southampton Brokerage
- Faisal Halum, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
- Robert Hof, Terrace Sotheby's International Realty
- Joshua Judge, Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
- Anne Dresser Kocur, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Stephanie Lamarre, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael Lawler, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
- Eric Lavey, Sotheby's International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage
- Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Ginger Martin, Sotheby's International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage
- Michael Martinez, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- Amy McCafferty, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Leslie McElwreath, Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage
- Jim Moran, Summit Sotheby's International Realty
- Frank Newbold, Sotheby's International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage
- Mick Night, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
- Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Nancy Roth, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
- Janet Feinberg Schindler, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Arthur Sharif, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- Tara Shapiro, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Anna Sherrill, ONE Sotheby's International Realty
- John Shroyer, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
- Jonathan Spears, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
- Darlene Streit, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage
- Cathy Taub, Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage
- Pamela Vanatta, Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
- Karen Van Arsdale, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
- Patty Waltcher, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Kumara Wilcoxon, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
Top Teams by Sales Volume
- The Behr Team, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- CAIN Group, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- Canning Properties Group, Sotheby's International Realty – Carmel Rancho Brokerage
- Gregg Lynn Team, Sotheby's International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
- The Patterson Group, TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Power of 4, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
- Realty Group, Jackson Hole Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty
- Rob & Brent Group, TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Stanfield Group Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
- The Stein Team, Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
- The Team, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty
- Tye Stockton, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
Top Agents by Transaction
- Anne Dresser Kocur, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
- Jon Mand, Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty
- David Retter, Retter & Company Sotheby's International Realty
- Darlene Streit, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage
Top Teams by Large Transaction
- Kris Weaver Team, Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty
The complete "The Thousand" top real estate professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, www.realtrends.com.
The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. In 2019, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $114 billion USD. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, Sotheby's International Realty brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.
About Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
