SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven M. Bromley, Dr. Indrani Hightower and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. Dr. Steven Bromley founded the South Jersey MS Center at Bromley Neurology back in 2015 with the grand vision of being able to provide expert, personalized care to the region for not only for multiple sclerosis but a wide range of neurological disorders.
South Jersey MS Center operates similarly to an urgent care, as patients can stop in whenever they are having trouble. The practice also has one of the largest, private infusion suites in the state. They're able to infuse anything from normal saline for hydration to vitamins for immune system support and a range of medications, including the newest biologic immunotherapies.
The practice recently introduced Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at its new TMS Care Center. TMS Therapy is a painless, non-invasive therapy designed for people with chronic treatment-resistant illnesses.
According to Dr. Bromley, "It is for people who can't tolerate or don't get help with routine medications. It can be effective in treating OCD, neuropathic pain, migraines and even dementia."
"It is a brain stimulation technique using strong magnetic fields—like those used in MRI machines—over the scalp in very specific areas. TMS does not require surgery or implantation of electrodes. One simply has an electromagnetic coil placed against the scalp. Then, the electromagnet painlessly delivers a magnetic pulse that stimulates underlying nerve cells of the brain," Dr. Bromley adds.
