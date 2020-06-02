EWING, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, the free, virtual conference experience taking place June 16–17, 2020 has added to the conference agenda more than 30 speakers from leading companies, including Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Dot Foods, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg Company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Maui Jim, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Tyson Foods Inc. and Wakefern Food Corporation. Speakers will discuss current trends and best practices in supply chain, e-commerce and emerging technology. Additionally, Katie Linendoll, consumer technology expert, Emmy Award-winning TV personality and TODAY Show contributor, has been named the emcee of the event.
Throughout the two-day digital conference, Linendoll will guide attendees through the experience. The agenda includes two keynote speakers: Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Rohit Bhargava, innovation and marketing expert and best-selling author. Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US, will lead the opening session featuring commentary from members of the GS1 US Board of Governors. Executives from Dot Foods, Johnson & Johnson, MIT, P&G and Wakefern Food Corporation will provide insights on shifting consumer behaviors, technology enablement and automation, supply chain resilience and collaboration.
Additionally, the agenda will feature super sessions about autonomous retail and managing product data during times of change. Rounding out the agenda are industry and technology sessions that will cover a range of topics including the value of unique identification, direct-to-consumer strategies, the importance of data accuracy to create transparency for consumers, sustainability in food traceability, the post-pandemic supply chain and digital transformation in retail.
"We've joined with our member community to deliver a diverse agenda that reflects how organizations can find opportunity in a time of severe disruption," said Carpenter. "I believe attendees will benefit tremendously from learning how our presenters find GS1 Standards extremely relevant today, not only in response to the current crisis, but for continued resilience and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of consumers."
This year's Trading Partner Roundtables will be conducted via a virtual, interactive platform. Companies including Dillard's, Dot Foods, Gordon Foodservice, HD Supply, Subway/Independent Purchasing Cooperative, The Kroger Co., Performance Food Group, Retail Business Services LLC (an Ahold Delhaize USA Company), UNFI and Wegmans Food Markets will host discussions with current and prospective trading partners to share standards-based best practices and key initiatives.
GS1 Connect: Digital Edition is sponsored by Comarch, Syndigo, 1WorldSync, B2BGateway, EnterWorks, InterTrade, Label Insight, One Space, OpenText and Riversand. To view the full agenda and register for GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, visit www.gs1connect.org. Registration closes on June 12, 2020.
About GS1 US
GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).
