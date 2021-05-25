FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectrum Automotive Holdings announced that the company has appointed Alan Batey to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Alan Batey served as executive Vice President and President of North America for General Motors, also the global brand chief for Chevrolet, a division of General Motors. Batey joins Spectrum with automotive industry experience that spans more than 40 years and he has held executive and senior management positions in operations, sales and marketing on an international scale.
"I'm eager and excited to join the Spectrum Board at a pivotal time in the company's growth. I look forward to leveraging all of my experience to provide insights and help Spectrum achieve its full potential."
Spectrum Automotive Holdings includes a portfolio of premiere automotive specialty companies, partnering with organizations within the industry to provide effective growth strategies. With a leading market position, Spectrum maintains their commitment to shareholder value through an integrated business model, while heightening customer experience through exceptional brands and unprecedented support and service.
